Carroll Yesteryears: Search for local Black Civil War soldiers finds story of John Coats

On the night of Dec. 9, 1863, hundreds of soldiers in the 4th Infantry Regiment (Corps d’Afrique) stationed at Fort Jackson mutinied after their commanding officer, Lt. Col. Benedict, “struck and punished two soldiers with a whip” for a minor offense. As an officer, Sgt. John L. Coats had to decide whether “to observe and obey the orders of the President of the United States, and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to the rules and articles for the government of the Armies of the United States” or to stand with fellow African Americans reacting to mistreatment. He chose the latter action — failing to suppress the mutiny. No lives were lost; the mutiny lasted a very short period; and Gen. Nathan Banks, Commander of the Department of the Gulf, condemned the flogging but couldn’t ignore the mutinous action. Coats and others found themselves facing courts martial.