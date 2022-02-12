Carroll Yesteryears: The Gold Rush drew 2 Carroll men to California. What happened to them?

By mid-November most of the company had settled north of San Francisco in Marin County where they erected the prefabricated buildings and sawmill machinery they had shipped around Cape Horn aboard the Baltimore vessel Andalusia. For the next 20 years that sawmill operated under various owners, and the timbered valley they pioneered is known today as Baltimore Canyon. Ten men decided to remain in Marin County and became some of its first merchants and elected officials. Their stories can still be extracted from county files and local histories, but other company members gradually dispersed, some returning to wives and children in Maryland as early as 1850, and others going home when their fortunes changed. A few, including Engel and Landers, moved around the mountains of California for the remainder of their lives.