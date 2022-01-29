Carroll Yesteryears: Shoes offer reminder of long-lost tanneries

Over time, as leather tanning became more industrialized, small rural tanneries became obsolete. Large Philadelphia or Baltimore companies bought at least three local tanning businesses. In 1894, Louis Shriver (Andrew Shriver’s grandson) recorded in his diary that “owing to the dullness of trade and the small profits in leather…[t]his is the first time in probably forty or fifty years that there has been no leather in the vats.” After a storm in 1902 blew over the smokestack at the Shriver Tannery, it officially closed shop and never tanned leather again. Carroll County’s last remaining tannery shut down in 1919. Today, few tanneries remain in North America due to increased imports and availability of synthetic substitutes for leather.