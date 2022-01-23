Yesteryears: An iconic photo with an intriguing history

In January 1867, a judge of the Probate Court of Aroostook County, declared: “I Henry R. Downes, Judge of the Probate Court in and for the County of Aroostook and the State of Maine, hereby certify that satisfactory evidence has been produced before said court that Mary Ann Clark the widow of Robert H. Clark, late a private in Co. B, 7th Regiment of Maine Volunteers, has abandoned the care of Henry Gilbert Clark, the minor child of said Robert H. & Mary Ann Clark, and is an unsuitable person, by reason of immoral conduct, to have the custody of said Henry Gilbert Clark.” George F. Whidden, a Civil War veteran and likely a relative, became the recognized guardian of Henry, so Henry’s $8/month pension went to him. At one point in the legal paperwork, Whidden noted that Henry was an “invalid.” Henry was still living with his Clark grandparents in the 1870 census, but after his grandfather’s death in 1872, he likely lived with the Whiddens in the Presque Isle area.