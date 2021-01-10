Carroll Yesteryears: Historical Society preserves and shares during pandemic

“My life has changed a lot because of COVID-19. School closed on March 13th. The first 2 weeks of quarantine we had packets of work, then we had Google classrooms for the next 4 weeks and maybe more. We have not been out very many places. Schools and malls are closed. Restaurants/fast food are doing take-out orders. You can NOT eat food inside. We have found some ways to entertain ourselves at home by playing outside and playing games! Me and a lot of other people miss going to school because we want to see our friends. I’ve been feeling a little stressed and overwhelmed, but mostly happy to be enjoying time with my family! This virus can be stressful for many people.”