Historical society program shows impact of U.S. history on life in Carroll County

For further information, visit the website of the Historical Society of Carroll County, www.hsccmd.org, and follow the Education link to Teacher and Student Resources. There are two rental options for the trunks. Option 1: A historical society docent can come to your class or group and present the material. The docent can present multiple sessions during the school day to a maximum of 25 to 30 students per session. Each session costs $30. Option 2: A teacher or Scout leader can rent a trunk for one week for a cost of $30. Trunks can be picked up at the HSCC at 210 E. Main St., Westminster. Delivery can also be arranged for a small fee. Please contact the historical society at 410-848-6494, ext. 200, or email education@hsccmd.org if you have any questions or would like to rent a trunk.