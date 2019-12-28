When my kids were born, thirty-some years ago, daycare wasn’t as well regulated as it is today. My husband and I discussed their future and decided that we wanted a parent at home with them. We didn’t want the hectic pace that comes with early morning daycare drop-offs, and, most of all, we didn’t want to take a chance on choosing a daycare provider who might have different values from the ones we held. Since my husband made more money than I did, it made sense that I would be the one to stay at home with the kids, and let’s face it, I wanted to be at home with them.