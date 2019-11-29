It’s that time of year. These days leading up to Christmas are filled with events, each one a treasure all its own. I want to attend them all, but who has the time? So, we pick and choose, and somehow, we are never disappointed.
Because I’m involved in several charities, I sometimes play a part in events I attend. But whether or not I’m involved, I always seem to take home a lesson, a memory, or something of value from every single event.
Recently the Marriage and Relationship Education Center (MREC), where I work part time, held two amazing events, and then, last Saturday, my miniature horses, Georgie and Hazel, volunteered at a cowboy-themed benefit dinner for the nonprofit, Sober Truth. Each was amazing.
On Nov. 16, my husband and I joined MREC for their 15th Anniversary Celebration, a Fellowship Dinner at Martins Westminster. We heard testimonies from those whose lives were changed by MREC. They brought me to tears. We watched a hilarious skit about the typical married couple, making us laugh out loud. Then we heard speaker, Richard Albertson, founding president and CEO of Live the Life, a statewide Florida organization dedicated to strengthening marriages and families. This faith-based nonprofit was founded in 1998 and has led Albertson to become a leader in the field of relationship education. The statistics he shared were eye-opening.
Albertson shared the results of a Gallup poll that showed the decrease in church membership, a drop of over 20% since 1983. Over that same time period, loneliness has become an epidemic, with two out of five Americans surveyed by CIGNA reporting the relationships they have are not meaningful, and one in four Americans saying there is not one person who truly understands them. Only 53% of Americans report they have meaningful in-person social interactions. This is stunning stuff that makes me worry about our country, and conclude that meaningful beliefs lead to meaningful relationships.
Just two days later, MREC held a free family dinner at the Portico at St. John Catholic Church. The annual event encourages families to put down their electronics and spend the family dinner hour together. Annual surveys from the Center for Addiction and Substance Abuse (CASA) have consistently found that children having frequent meals with their parents show a decreased risk of drug, alcohol and tobacco use. This led the Carroll County States Attorney’s Office to partner with MREC for the evening.
I was impressed by the number of people who stepped up to become a part of this event. St. John’s offered us the Portico. The Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County brought friends to attend. The States Attorney’s Office brought the Heroin Still Kills movies to show to older kids and their parents after dinner. During that time, Deer Park 4-H Club and Roaring Run Lions Club kept the younger set busy with holiday crafts and face painting too. We had an awesome dinner catered by Belisimo’s, provided through a grant from Rising Above Addiction. To add to the fun, Sheriff Jim DeWees and Cpl. Kathleen Yox came, bringing Pinky, their search and rescue dog to meet the kids. Seeing the smiles on attendee faces had me leaving with an overwhelming realization that we are blessed to be a part of this community. It truly takes a village.
Then, this past Saturday, my miniature horses joined me for Sober Truth’s Annual Dinner. They were great sports about the dress-up portion, and that’s not always easy for a horse. We changed up their costumes throughout the afternoon, with them wearing everything from cowboy hats to reindeer antlers and unicorn horns. My granddaughters Lexi and Norah and my friend Nancy Perkins volunteered to help with the ponies. Georgie McLittle and Princess Hazel enjoyed every minute of the afternoon. We humans were rubbing our faces and keeping hands in pockets because the wind was cold and brisk, but the ponies didn’t mind, and the kids still made their way outside to meet the minis.
Ten-year-old Hunter Oldham was decked out in his Western costume, including a mustache and a big smile when he came to meet the miniatures. He was brave enough to ride Georgie McLittle and he said he liked it. “It was fun and a little bit bumpy,” he said.
Kids and animals really are the best part of life, aren’t they? Seeing their happiness and chatting with the children as they petted the ponies or climbed onboard was inspirational for me, and I hope it gave them a memory to treasure.
These three events were just the kickoff for me. I have a list that I want to attend, like two Christmas events coming up on Dec. 14 at side-by-side churches in my own Silver Run community. St. Mary’s Lutheran Church (on the corner of Mayberry Road and Md. 97) and St. Mary’s United Church of Christ, behind the Lutheran Church on Mayberry Road work together to hold their Christmas affairs on the same day. The Lutheran Church has an incredible bazaar with homemade goodies, baked goods and lunch, while the UCC church has a cookie walk with a big variety of yummy homemade Christmas cookies to buy. Both churches turn their fundraisers into giving events by collecting nonperishable food items for the Silver Run Food pantry. Now that’s a win-win, on every level!
For me, music is the best way to catch the holiday spirit, so I’m eyeing up the list of concerts coming up at McDaniel College, too, all free and open to the public. You can find information about them online at: https://calendar.mcdaniel.edu
One of the tried and true annual concerts you don’t want to miss is presented by our own Westminster Municipal Band. Their seventh annual Community Concert, “Sounds of the Season” is on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. inside the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, in Westminster. They don’t charge an admission but are always happy to take a donation.
Talk about a band steeped in local history! The Westminster Municipal Band was formed in 1893 as the Westminster City Band. In 1916, many of their band members made up the First Regimental Band of Maryland National Guard and were soon sent to the Mexican Border. Then, in 1918, they headed to France for World War I. Their music is as good if not better today.
If you get an opportunity to see this concert, come early to enjoy Carroll Arts Center’s Festival of Wreaths, too. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and this year there are more than 150 uniquely decorated wreaths on display and available to bid on in the silent auction. It’s their 22nd year, making this another Carroll County tradition.
I wish I could name and list all of the amazing events going on around Carroll County, but there’s not enough space for that. Check the Carroll County Times online calendar at carrollcountytimes.com to find one near you. I hope you find time to be inspired and taste the magic of the season.
