I was impressed by the number of people who stepped up to become a part of this event. St. John’s offered us the Portico. The Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County brought friends to attend. The States Attorney’s Office brought the Heroin Still Kills movies to show to older kids and their parents after dinner. During that time, Deer Park 4-H Club and Roaring Run Lions Club kept the younger set busy with holiday crafts and face painting too. We had an awesome dinner catered by Belisimo’s, provided through a grant from Rising Above Addiction. To add to the fun, Sheriff Jim DeWees and Cpl. Kathleen Yox came, bringing Pinky, their search and rescue dog to meet the kids. Seeing the smiles on attendee faces had me leaving with an overwhelming realization that we are blessed to be a part of this community. It truly takes a village.