In the same way a baby disrupts and changes our lives, caring for an aging parent is a huge life change. It helps to remember that our parents accepted the changes we brought to their lives. They likely put out more money to care for their children than any other expense they ever incurred. They changed our diapers, cleaned up our messes, cared for us when we were sick, got us off to school, nurtured our dreams and likely looked up to us more than we ever looked up to them. No matter what sort of childhood we had, our parents and family are a big part of who we became in life.