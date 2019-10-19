Fourteen-year-old Matthew may have grumbled a few times while filling fence post holes with dirt, shoveling stone, and later, seeding the areas torn up when waterlines were run to the barn, but by the end of the day he was smiling. It was that sense of accomplishment. Even 10-year-old Lexi and 7-year-old Norah pitched in, shoveling stone into their kid-sized wheelbarrow to roll over and dump into fencepost holes, and then running for tools and needed items. They were the best gophers ever. At one point, when there was nothing for them to do, they headed to the house to carry out drinks for all the workers, without being asked. Seeing the kids work alongside adults made me one proud grandma.