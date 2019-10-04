My brother lives in Oakland, Maryland, near Deep Creek Lake. This was where my father took us on our only vacation ever when I was a child. We stayed in a cabin in the middle of the woods, but what I remember most was Swallow Falls State Park. It’s bordered by the Youghiogheny River with thick pines, rocky gorges and the rippling rapids of Swallow Falls. We kids waded in and slid down the rocks in the shallow sections of the falls. Not far away was Muddy Creek Falls, a crashing, spectacular 53-foot waterfall. This is just one of many special spots in Western Maryland.