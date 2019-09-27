Szymanski: Odd and beautiful, big and small, nature shows us the way

My Shetland Sheepdog Ryley was outside on his runner at the time and began to bark like mad. I went out to see what the ruckus was about, and there it was. Under my neighbor’s spotlight, a gray coyote stood perfectly still, staring at my Sheltie. The moment he saw me, he took off. With the light on him, there was zero doubt in my mind that I’d seen a coyote.