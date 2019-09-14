Szymanski: Hard to accept, but inevitable, so best to roll with life’s changes

I wonder what changes we have coming in the years to come? I think the next item to become obsolete will be the keys we use to lock our doors daily. Our keys are not much different from the keys that ancient Romans used, thousands of years ago. Still, the key has evolved some from the skeleton key I used as a kid. Now they are intricately designed key with more than a few designs cut into it to make each key unique and made to fit only your door. Still, I think the key is surely marked for extinction. Keycards, keypads and biometric scanners are already in use in hotels and parking garages. Many new cars have keypads, or devices that, when kept in your pocket or purse, unlock the car when you walk up to it. Some factories and plants now use finger or thumb scanners. Employees are admitted to the plant by their own unique fingerprint. I can see keys becoming ancient artifacts in the years to come.