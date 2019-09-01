Szymanski: The miracle of metamorphosis another of Mother Nature’s lessons

The more I read, the more excited I got. The Cecropia Silk Moth is the largest moth in North America, and wow, it has a wingspan of five to seven inches! The caterpillar stage is the only stage in which the insect has chewing mouth parts. As it eats and grows, it faces a problem. The skin does not stretch on this particular caterpillar, so he must molt, something he does several times, binding his body to the branch with a few strands of webbing to hold him in place during the molt. Afterwards, he walks out of his old skin, continuing to eat and grow until the next molt. Sometime in late August, the caterpillar spins a cocoon, which will winter over, even in sub-zero temperatures.