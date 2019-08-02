Szymanski: Ponies, feathers and angels among us during swim day

My daughter, Shannon and I had risen early. For the first time ever, we had decided to see the swim from a boat. We’d signed up with some of our best friends to go with Captain Dan’s Around the Island Cruises. After countless rides with Captain Dan, he had become a friend we knew we could count on, and he did not disappoint! The ponies plunged into the water and made the swim early in the day. We saw Matt on the barge, and then lost sight of him for a bit. Then, there he was standing on the point of the marsh alongside two other cowboys on their horses.