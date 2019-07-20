Szymanski: The lure of the water hole, where we come of age

Swimming holes are so popular that the folks over at swimmingholes.org have listed them by state or region, with directions on how to get there and what to expect. Here in Carroll County we have quite a few, including the swimming hole in Big Pipe Creek at the Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club Park in Union Mills, one in the waters of Morgan Run- south of Westminster, one with a rope swing off Henryton Road in Woodbine — near the Howard County line and other, less recorded spots where anyone can take a dip in a cool creek. It’s important to only go where signage permits it, to always swim with others, and to use care. You don’t want to become another statistical water rescue, or worse.