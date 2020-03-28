Szymanski: Together, we will get through this coronavirus crisis

On the day that her dad was dropped off at Sinai Hospital for heart surgery, my daughter’s sweet childhood friend, Laura Crandell, sent something else along with him, over a dozen face masks she had sewn for staff. In the midst of her anxiety, she channeled her energy to do good for others. Instead of being frustrated that her dad had to be dropped at the front door, with no visitors allowed, she thought of others. And afterward, she went home to sew more.