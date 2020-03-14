Szymanski: Peeps, chickens and the lessons they teach

While we had chickens on the farm when I was a teen, I didn’t come to like chickens until my neighbor a few doors down got free range chickens. That’s when I learned they are smarter than they look. There is one barred rock named Sparkle that I particularly adore. She quickly learned that I would throw oats to her when feeding my horses. Then she got really smart and started meeting me at the back door at feed time. It wasn’t long until she was bringing along her two buddies. They turn their head sideways and gaze at me, one beady eye up as if to say, “Do you have something for us today?”