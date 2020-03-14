Szymanski: Peeps, chickens and the lessons they teach

For the past few years, every time I’d pick up feed at Bowman’s or TSC in Westminster and my grandkids were along, they were stopped in their tracks by the sight of peeps. They wanted chickens in the worst kind of way.
They already loved catching the chickens at the farm where they boarded their family pony, and now, well, peeps are just too cute to resist. After their parents bought a farm last summer, I should have known what was coming. Last week, my granddaughters finally got their peeps.
When we stopped by to visit, they couldn’t wait to show us the four new family members — two golden chicks and two black and white, Rhode Island Reds and Barred Rocks.
“Their names are Lucinda and Evie and Kate and Sassy Sally. Sassy Sally is a little crazy,” Lexi told me.
I looked down into the cozy brooder my son-in-law had built. While three chicks rested near the flat heating element, Sassy Sally ran wildly in circles. I nodded, agreeing with Lexi’s assessment.
Taped to the front of the brooder, neatly lettered in pencil, Lexi had written “Peep Rules.” Dan and I laughed as we read the rules. Wash hands before and after touching peeps. No throwing peeps up into the air. Don’t squeeze them with hands or chest. Don’t hold on clothes — They may poop on you. Make sure someone in the Meyers family is with you during play with peeps. Do not eat the peeps. When holding peeps out of their habitat, have a Meyers member with you. Handle carefully. If you are under 3, do not hold the peeps. Have super vision at all times. Then, at the bottom in giant letters they written, “They will poop on you!”
Dan leaned over to whisper, “That second rule came from me.” I knew he was right. He’d told them the story of how his aunt had given them colored peeps when he was a little boy and how he thought they could fly, so he threw one into the air.
“That peep could have been seriously hurt,” he told them. “If you ever get peeps, don’t throw them into the air!”
These new peeps were taking me on a walk down memory lane. I remembered how, when we were small, pet stores offered baby chicks that had been died green, and blue, pink, and orange — colors produced by dealers who injected dye into the egg as the chick embryos developed. This added unnatural coloring to their down, but not to the adult feathers when they came in. Thankfully, the sale of colored chicks was banned after people realized their ultimate fate. When the peeps turned into clucks, families who were ill equipped to care for hens and roosters began dumping them into the wild, where they had little chance of survival.
As we sat around a campfire at my daughter’s house that night, my husband leaned over and said, “Tell them how your uncle fished for chickens.” I declined. I didn’t want them to know what my uncle had done, even though it was likely justified back in the day.
During the depression era, my uncle told me how he was so hungry that one day he decided he was going to make himself some chicken soup. The only problem was that they didn’t have a chicken. The neighbor, however, had a lot of them. Surely, he wouldn’t miss one.
So, this hungry little boy got out his fishing rod, baited it with pieces of field corn, and cast it from the edge of the woods, into his neighbor’s yard. Soon enough, a chicken came along and swallowed the corn. He reeled it in, squawking and scrambling, and then quickly ended its life. He and his brothers then took the chicken into the woods, lit a fire and filled a can with water that they suspended over the fire to cook the chicken that they had caught, killed, plucked and turned into soup. He said nothing ever tasted better.
I shudder when I remember this story, not only for the chicken, but for the boys who were hungry enough to go to those lengths. I didn’t want to see these little peeps end up like that.
“Are you going to eat them when they grow up?” I asked the girls.
“No way!” They both answered in unison, and then they told me how I should save my egg cartons for them, because these chickens were for eggs only.
While we had chickens on the farm when I was a teen, I didn’t come to like chickens until my neighbor a few doors down got free range chickens. That’s when I learned they are smarter than they look. There is one barred rock named Sparkle that I particularly adore. She quickly learned that I would throw oats to her when feeding my horses. Then she got really smart and started meeting me at the back door at feed time. It wasn’t long until she was bringing along her two buddies. They turn their head sideways and gaze at me, one beady eye up as if to say, “Do you have something for us today?”
When the neighbor assured me that it was okay to continue giving them grain, I started buying scratch feed. Now, I look for them at the door every day. I love that they continue to come and say hello.
Every spring when peeps return to the feed store, I pray that the right people buy them. Not impulse-buyers. Chickens are a lot of work and they really do make a mess. My granddaughters learned that quickly, as you can tell by their peep rules! But they knew that, because my daughter them read books about raising chickens before they invested. They built a brooder weeks before getting their first four peeps. They were prepared.
I’m happy for the girls. They’ll learn many lessons raising livestock. They’ll gain a strong work ethic. They will see their chickens grow and thrive and produce eggs because they are fed and cared for daily. They’ll learn that the one who squawks the loudest isn’t always the one who gets the attention and feed; and when you work together, everyone survives.
Most of all, they will see how, at the end of the day, no matter how much bickering goes on, they all come home to roost together, just like family, and that’s what it’s all about.