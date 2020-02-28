Szymanski: Team members, silent partners come together for Feather Fund at Horse World Expo

For me, preparation always includes a list that I can check off as I go. This year, I made a new list that we can use again next year. I did this after finding out very late into the game that we needed to fill out a document for the Pennsylvania tax office. That meant four calls to find the correct person, someone who knew the difference between the set-up of a nonprofit, in which no proceeds go to a business or an individual and all proceeds go to a federal nonprofit. The new list will remind me to where to make that call. It also tells me to: Submit form to reserve booth; submit booth agreement; reserve lodging; download exhibitor info; obtain insurance and submit; send Pennsylvania tax registration form; reserve horse stalls; order stall bedding; submit horse health paperwork; order badges; order worker passes; etc. Having a list for next year will keep us from scrambling around to figure out what we need to do and what order to do it in.