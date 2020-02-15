Szymanski: Always gratifying to see love of Chincoteague ponies come full circle

Graysen took home her foal in July, a colt sired by Surfer Dude’s Riptide. Since then, she has been busy doing all the groundwork that is essential. She named her colt Riptide’s Red, White and Blue with a nickname of Patriot. They should not be ridden until they are 2 to 3 years old, but it is important to teach a foal all the basics early on — manners, how to lead, and how to stay calm in all sorts of situations. Patriot is learning fast under Graysen’s steady training program. He’s even learned to bow and to stand on a stool. He is doing so well, that she is planning to bring him to Horse World Expo. It is going to be wonderful to see this come full circle, too.