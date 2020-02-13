Szymanski: Remember, as Valentine’s Day approaches, romance is overrated but love is not

Although we loved the holiday, I am not sure any of us really knew why we celebrated it. As a teen, I learned that Valentine’s Day celebrates the death or burial (which probably occurred around A.D. 270) of a priest named Valentine who served during the third century in Rome. Although, some historians claim the Christian church replaced the original St. Valentine’s feast day (held in mid-February) in an effort to “Christianize” the Roman pagan celebration of Lupercalia. This February ritual was actually a fertility festival dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture and/or to the Roman founders Romulus and Remus. Perhaps that is how romance became a part of this day.