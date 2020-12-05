Star Points: Upcoming conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn to be a memorable sight

For a conjunction to repeat, one of the planets must appear to reverse course and back up in order for them to meet again. This happens thanks to “retrograde motion.” Retrograde motion is the result of the relative orbital motions of the planet and the Earth creating the illusion that the planet is moving backward against the background stars. Same thing happens when one car passes another on the highway and the slower car appears to be moving backward in relation to the passing car although both are in fact traveling in the same direction.