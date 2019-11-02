The local circumstances for Nov. 11 are as follows. Sunrise occurs at 6:40 a.m. Mercury’s tiny disk reaches the edge of the sun at 7:36 am. This is first contact. Mercury’s disk is entirely within the solar disk at 7:37 a.m. This is second contact. Mid transit occurs at 10:20 a.m. Mercury reaches the opposite edge of the solar disk at 1:02 p.m. This is third contact. The transit ends two minutes later. This is fourth contact.