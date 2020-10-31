Star Points: Leonid meteor shower and penumbral lunar eclipse on tap this month | COMMENTARY

As far as penumbral eclipses go, this one is pretty good because 83% of the moon will be inside of Earth’s penumbra. The moon will change from being a bright white full moon to a dimmer and grayer ashen full moon. If you don’t want to watch the whole thing, I would recommend checking it out regularly during other activities, such as during TV commercial breaks. (What else do you have to do?) That way, you will notice the stunning changes more readily.