Planets whose solar orbits lie beyond Earth’s orbit are referred to as “outer planets.” All four of our gas giants are outer planets. The best time for viewing any planet is when it is closest to us. For outer planets this occurs at a time called “opposition” when the Earth is directly between the planet and the sun and two planets are at their closest. It just so happens that at opposition the planet in question is placed best for observation — that is at its highest point in the sky — at around local midnight.