Star Points: Did COVID-19 come from space?

There once was a lecture by the late British astronomer Sir Fred Hoyle at the university laboratory where I was working at the time. Hoyle is best known for coining the term “Big Bang” to describe the famous theory that all matter and energy comprising the physical universe started out as a hot dense singularity and suddenly took off, to become the expanding observable universe we see before us today. Hoyle was skeptical of the theory and so he used the term in derision of the theory. Curiously however, the name stuck as it was embraced by the theory’s proponents. (Similar to the story behind how the rock band Led Zeppelin got its name, which is beyond the scope of this article.)