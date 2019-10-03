However, observing at opposition required looking out at around the time of local midnight which, with Daylight Time, occurs about 1 a.m. However, now both planets can be seen early in the southern sky, during deepening twilight at around 8 pm. Jupiter is the brightest “star” in the sky when facing due south, and Saturn, also bright but considerably fainter, to its left. They are at almost equal altitude or elevation above the horizon. By 8:30 pm they share the same altitude — 26 degrees, or about the same angular distance as between the tips of the spread thumb and pinky on your outstretched arm.