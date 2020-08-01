Star Points: Choppering around the Titan moon

For example, even when at it’s closest to Earth, at opposition, light and radio signals take 75 minutes to travel between Earth and Saturn. At greater distances the travel time increases. Thus, the minimum time for an emergency situation on Titan to be communicated to Earth, and for the responsive commands to be transmitted to and reach Titan, is a minimum of 2 ½ hours. Thus, the Dragonfly drone has to be fully autonomous, not simply remote controlled like my quadcopter.