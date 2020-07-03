Star Points: Bright, gigantic Betelgeuse has dimmed. Could it be a star spot?

Betelgeuse is a red giant star about 500-700 light-years away with a mass 10-20 times that of the sun. It is also extremely large. So large that if it replaced our sun, the orbital paths of the four innermost planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars) would be enclosed within the star. Astronomers estimate that a star spot would have to cover 50%-70% of the visible surface of Betelgeuse in order to cause the observed dimming effect. Such a spot or spot complex would be truly gigantic.