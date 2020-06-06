Star Points: Another space first for new U.S. manned spacecraft

Obviously, there were many firsts occurring in the 1960s in terms of maiden flights for major U.S. manned spaceflight vehicle types. Notice the nearly 40-year gap between the first space shuttle flight in 1981 and the next type of U.S. manned space vehicle in 2020. That was essentially as planned because the space shuttle was designed to be the primary vehicle type, if not the sole one, to be used by the U.S. for several decades.