Star Points: Partial solar eclipse at sunrise June 10

The eclipse is already in progress when the sun rises in Westminster at 5:41 a.m. In fact, maximum eclipse occurred eight minutes earlier while the sun was still below the horizon. As the sun rises, the moon is retreating from in front of the sun, uncovering more and more of the sun. So, for Westminster, the maximum visible eclipse occurs at sunrise when about 72% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. This is why a clear horizon is important. The partial eclipse ends at 6:30 a.m. From sunrise until it ends, Westminster residents are treated to a 49-minute-long partial eclipse.