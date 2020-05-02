Star Points: Trains of ‘Starlink’ satellites spreading across night sky

Satellites traveling in formation is nothing new. Years ago, from the back yard, the space shuttle and Russian space station Mir played celestial tag overhead in the early days of international space cooperation. Later on, the space shuttle and its supply craft were observed flying in formation with the International Space Station as new crews, equipment and provisions arrived on orbit. Some defense and intelligence satellites known to travel in unusual configurations have also been observed. None of these, including the Starlink satellites, requires any optical aid to view when they are against a dark sky and illuminated by sunlight.