Star Points: Up and away into the wild butterscotch yonder of Mars

Space art of the Martian surface from the 1950s and 1960s often depicted the planet with a beautiful blue Earth-like sky. But when the first landers touched down they returned color images of a salmon pink sky. Several rovers later and careful white balancing, it seems like the sky on mars is more of a yellowish-brown or “butterscotch” color due to dust in the atmosphere. The atmosphere is very dusty so time of day (sun angle) makes a big difference in sky color. For the most part the dust is good at absorbing blue light, so the sky isn’t blue except around sunrise and sunset.