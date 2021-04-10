Star Points: Signs of sunspot cycle returning to normal

Another solar cycle occurs every 22 years, or every other sunspot cycle, as the sun experiences a reversal of its magnetic polarity. It is as if the sun were a bar magnet whose north and south poles suddenly switch. The sunspots themselves have magnetic polarity. The spots in the sun’s northern hemisphere have an opposite polarity to the spots in the southern hemisphere. When the solar polarity reverses every 22 years, so does the magnetic polarity of the sunspots themselves.