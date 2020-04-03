Star Points: Remembering an April comet and a manned moon flight emergency, 50 years later

The curved comet was shining brightly high toward the north, looking like the stereotypical photos you see of bright comets. Feeling the need to share the captivating sight, I went to wake my parents. They obliged, stepping sleepily outside when they were awe struck by the spectacle. In turn, they went to wake my teenage sister so she could share in the wondrous sight. Her protests were heard first then she appeared, with our parents steadying and helping her out the door. Rubbing her eyes and still arguing drowsily she looked upward, instantly ceased complaining and simply exclaimed, “Wow!”