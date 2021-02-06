Star Points: Winter storms and winterized sky targets

While on the winter theme, have you ever seen the Snowball Nebula (NGC 6781) in the constellation Aquilla? It appeared white in my 6-inch telescope as well as being very large and round. “Averted vision” helps to bring out its mottled appearance. Averted vision is a technique where you don’t stare directly at the object. You look next to it in the eyepiece so that the rods in the eye that give us our night vision can better detect the target and make it appear brighter as well as easier to see fine detail.