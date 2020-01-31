Mars begins to reappear along the moon’s unlit side some 92 minutes later at 8:59 a.m. Coming out from behind the moon’s dark edge and away from its dazzling crescent will make detecting it all that much easier. The reappearance — or “egress” — likewise requires around 15 seconds. The reappearance will be more spectacular than the reappearance. Remember to keep your eye peeled so you don’t miss egress.