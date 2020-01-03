Prior to the discovery of asteroids, their orbital location was deduced empirically in 1766 by Johann Daniel Titius and popularized in a 1772 edition of Johann Elert Bode’s book Anleitung zur Kenntniss des gestirnten Himmels (a manual for understanding the starry sky). The “Titius-Bode Law” estimates the orbital distance from the sun for each planet. The law is a mathematical expression for which there is no mathematical proof. The only verification of the law is through actual observation. Are there planets orbiting the sun in the slots predicted by this law?