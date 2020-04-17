A previous pandemic: When Carroll County was in the grippe of the Spanish flu

The camp was crowded, and the men, most of whom came from rural areas, had no immunity. It was late in the flu season, however, and in two weeks it was over. Illness in an army camp was not unusual except that a number of men developed pneumonia and 48 died. Similar outbreaks occurred at other training camps without attracting much attention, particularly as there seemed to be no parallel civilian illness. There were, however, two notable exceptions: in March, more than one thousand men developed influenza at the Ford Motor Company plant in Detroit, and in the next two months about a quarter of the inmates at San Quentin prison in California became ill and three died. When statistics were compiled later, the number of deaths nationwide in the spring of 1918 caused by influenza and pneumonia was higher than usual but passed unnoticed. All in all, given the crowding in the camps, it was not a notable flu season. And then the flu died out.