Saunders: Observations from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic

Although whole sections of the store were decimated by hoarders, we older shoppers there early in the morning were not timid about taking two or three bottled waters, cans of vegetables and fruit, and other things that might appeal later. This pandemic has everyone thinking that we may never be able to shop again. I was going to get gas — it being cheaper than ever — but then I wondered where I would be going. In fact, my dog wonders why I’m not telling her goodbye and hopping in the car.