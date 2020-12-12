Saunders: A December to remember that blessings still abound

In the spring of this year Caroline learned first-hand about CCFS when she herself volunteered with the food pantry held at Grace Lutheran Church, where Food Sunday supplied food for distribution and where Ann Thomas Gilbert, Westminster City Councilwoman, coordinated the food pantry. Ann Gilbert said of working with Caroline: “She is full of energy, empathy and kindness and came up with many ideas and partnerships that helped make the pantry more successful and unique. For example, she created bags of food that our Hispanic population would appreciate and even acquired donations of pet food, wanting to make sure no one was forgotten in the family.” Caroline remarked about this experience: “It touched my soul to be able to share the basic necessity of food with those who are struggling to make ends meet.” That sentiment will be at the heart of her role as executive director of CCFS.