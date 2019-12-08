I could see my cardiologist fairly quickly, but then he ordered a stress test and an echocardiogram that would take two more days. The pre-op with the GP would take another day with additional blood work needed. In addition to all this pre-op work, I was scheduled to meet with the surgeon’s pre-op person and even have a blood draw at Sinai. While I am sure all this pre-op aggravation was for my own good, it certainly could be frustrating checking my calendar to see where I was to be each day. And of course it kept the upcoming surgery constantly on my mind and allowed little time to be involved in my volunteer activities.