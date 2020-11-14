Saunders: A special Thanksgiving message — just bringing some sunshine

The majority of our donations, however, come from individuals and organizations and churches who see Food Sunday as a way to give back to the community and make the community a better place. While some can give thousands of dollars a year, many have given of their stimulus checks from the government this year. Many others give of their means, but all the gifts are equally valued, because any gift to CCFS brings sunshine and much needed help to those we serve. I am reminded of one young girl, a mere nine years old, who sent us $100, all her piggy-bank money. Her hand-made card had a colored sunflower with the words, “Just Bringing some Sunshine,” followed by the words: “here is my donation, just to help feed the people of Carroll county through these tough times!”