That all seemed so long ago when I decided in August to take a driver’s course online for “mature drivers” in order to get a reduced rate on my car insurance. (That course is I Drive Safely at idrivesafely.com.) Not only does the course cost money — almost $20 — but it takes a couple of weeks to complete because of all the reading material and periodic tests with no guarantee that one will pass the final exam! With my busy schedule I was constantly stopping and starting the course. When I started on Aug. 30, I was expected to complete it by Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021!