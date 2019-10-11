At age 95 Elsie ticked off a stream of ideas for helping someone age gracefully. Her litany includes, “stay active, stay with people, take up hobbies, volunteer.” She continues, “Find something to do that you like; don’t let yourself get bored.” Elsie has done these various things her entire life and that is partly why she is enjoying her very senior years! Her other advice is equally telling: “Don’t watch the news — watch Andy Griffith!” She encourages people to “enjoy your family — or adopt one!” In the same vein she says, “If you still have a husband (or a wife), enjoy him (her) for as long as possible.” And her final word of advice: “Go to church — it gives inspiration and lets you sing!” Elsie is an inspiration for her smile, her volunteering in a health facility, the joy she brings to those around her. She is making much of her entire 95 years!