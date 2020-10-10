Saunders: ‘This Little Light of Mine,’ I’m gonna let it shine | COMMENTARY

Even in recent times the song was used by counter-protesters to quell a crowd of white supremacists at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. When things were becoming loud and contentious, Rev. Osagyefo Sekou began singing “This Little Light of Mine” with other anti-Nazi volunteers, and he reports that the tensions went down: “We weren’t going to let the darkness have the last word.” In that situation “This Little Light of Mine” became a nonviolent weapon and became a way of fulfilling Jesus' words in St. Matthew when he told his disciples to “let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven” (St. Matthew 5:16).