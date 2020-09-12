Saunders: Myriad questions with few definitive answers, and one hope

And indeed it has felt like a roller coaster ride with one major exception. Usually when we get on a roller coaster we know that we will experience ups and downs and twists and turns, some of them scaring us unmercifully but all with the expectation of returning to safety and normalcy when the ride is finished. That has not been the case with our recent experiences on a “roller coaster” that has included “reeling from the impact of COVID 19 and struggling with the painful legacy of racial injustice, all intensified by political and cultural polarization.” (This quotation was taken from a letter written by Dr. Shirley Mullen, President of Houghton College in New York State, my alma mater.) Rather, we do not know the outcome of this terrifying time; we have been bombarded every day with news that leaves us with more questions than answers.