Saunders: A tasty Love Boat ticket can help produce food, fun and hope for Carroll County

The big day is not far off when you can dine at the Captain’s Table aboard The Love Boat. You will need to purchase your tickets by Sept. 30, if you want to get a seat at the Captain’s Table on Thursday evening, Oct. 17. Beginning at 6 p.m., at the Carroll Lutheran Village hospitality dining room, you can enjoy a cash bar and music by The Miles and Monte Show, as well as a silent auction that will feature a special Ravens fans item of a 2 1/2-hour, behind-the-scenes tour of the Ravens entire practice facility in Owings Mills for a maximum of six people. The dinner will follow at 7 p.m.