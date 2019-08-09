Saunders: Plenty of time to make our age number valuable and our lives meaningful

Her full quotation reads: “Service is the rent we pay for living. It is the very purpose of life, not something you do in your spare time.” That quotation has commitment written all over it. From Edelman’s point of view service to others is like a financial commitment that we cannot escape if we wish to live a life that has meaning. Service to others is a commitment of our time, talent and resources to give our own life meaning and purpose. In turn, those we serve receive purpose and meaning for their lives. Edelman strongly suggests that we are born to serve. It is not something we choose to do; rather, it is an obligation.