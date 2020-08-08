Saunders: Hope springs eternal in the midst of disease and destruction | COMMENTARY

As if disease and death and economic loss were not enough, George Floyd’s terrible murder at the hands (knee) of a police officer only added still more agony to an already devastated populace, black and white alike. Here was a man with no COVID-19 who died senselessly for a $20 crime. About the same time in Carroll County some KKK activity reared its ugly head. We can only hope and pray that out of Floyd’s death and all the racial unrest will come renewed hope for justice, not merely for his murder, but also a renewed commitment to “All men (and women) are created equal” and “Justice for all”!